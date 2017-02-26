Photos: Armed robber pretending to be a land seller arrested in Delta state

On the 12/02/2017, one Panama Ovuodeyorem (m) of Ughelli was called on phone by the suspect, Gift Ogoni( m) with the pretence to sell a parcel of land.The victim located the suspect who ordered him to move his vehicle to a lonely road. While the victim was on his way towards the lonely road, he forced the vehicle into a filling station and raised alarm which attracted a police team who arrested the suspect and recovered one locally made cut to size gun, five cartridges and two ropes.
On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, adding that, he and one Kenneth (m) robbed the victim of One Hundred thousand naira and his two phones on 30/11/2016 in the same method.
No comments:
Post a Comment