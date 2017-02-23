Photos: Armed herdsmen intercepted in Delta state

Some armed herdsmen that arrived Isselegu in Ndokwa East Local Government Area in Delta State, were yesterday Wedsnesday 22nd, intercepted by the Vigilante group of Anioma Security Watch Network. According to a post shared on the Aniocha South Local government's facebook page, the men who arrived the state on a truck carrying some cows from Taraba state, had in their possession.
1. Seven Den Guns
2. Gun powder
3. Some catrages
4. Charms
5. Swords and cutlasses
6. Daggers and one battle axe
They were handed over to the State Anti-cult Police Squad and are presently being interrogated.
