Photos: Angry wife pour boiling water on husband in Plateau State for marrying second wife

A young woman identified as one Hafsat on February 20th, allegedly poured boiling water on her husband because he married a second wife. Below is a report by a journalist with Unity FM.
For marrying a second wife, this was what this young girl Hafsat did to her husband in Fill-in Ball area of Jos.
Mubarak and Hafsat have been married for eight years after courting for six years. They have three children between them.Trouble however started when Mubarak decided to take a second wife. This did not go down well with Hafsat who became mad, enraged, infuriated and pissed off.
She told the 37 year old Mubarak to divorce her but he begged her saying she just needs to understand that as a Muslim, he is entitled to marry more than one wife. She became hostile towards him.
Eventually, Mubarak married his second wife on the 28 of January 2017.He however accommodated her in Fillin Sukwa area of Jos, a distant from his first wife's home. Mubarak as promised ensured equity, fairness, impartiality and justice amongst his two wives.
On Monday 20th of February, after returning from his second wife 's home, Hafsat the first wife asked Mubarak to go back to where he was coming from (his second wife's home).Knowing she doesn't have the capacity to beat him up, he did not oblige her. She told him if he doesn't go back, he would regret it. True to her words, she locked the door, when he tried opening the door with his own key, she emptied a pot of boiling water on husband back.What a world.
12 comments:
It is well
...merited happiness
Wickedness. U for kukuma kill am
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Lolz. No woman is happy sharing her husband,even all these muslim women shouting "no problem, my husband can bring in a 2nd wife;its our religion, all na lie. Na die them dey. Deep down, they are sad.
That's real pain on both sides. That's domestic violence, women isn't it better to marry her legally than cheating on you? Islam allows it and both of u are muslims.
Hmmm, trouble dey sleep, yanga go wake am. Marriage over now abi?
Serves hm right,idiot
Some women ain't playing but she went too far.
He should have simply divorced her now. See Wetin im religion Don cause am...
What world linda? ?? say the truth you like the justice 😂😂😂😂
