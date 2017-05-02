Photos: Alleged thief burnt to death in Makurdi, Benue State

Sources said the alleged thief stormed a private students hostel and tried to steal from a student. It was gathered that the thief demanded for the student's laptop and phone but the student said he refused, which angered the thief.
At that moment the thief angrily shot at the student once, he fortunately evaded the gun shot, raised an alarm as a struggle ensued between them. The students of Federal University Of Agriculture, in numbers came out of their various rooms and apprehended the suspect and set him ablaze.
3 comments:
Hmmmmmm
Gods of karma and nemesis and wages don pay the idiot.I AM FULLY INSUPPORT OF THIS,THESE CRIMINALS NO HAVE MERCY IN THEIR DICTIONARY SO WHEN U GET THEM KILL AND BURN THEM NA THEIR WAGES.
next are apc supporters and their dry walking dead president of hell
#sad indeed
REALLY BAD
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
