Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Photos: Alaafin of Oyo's last wife, Olori Ola celebrate her only child as he turns 3 today

Queen Ola Adeyemi, the last wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi is celebrating her son Prince Adejuwon, who turned three today, Valentine's Day. The proud mother posted adorable photos of the young prince, whom she fondly referred to as 'aboki and okomi,' on her Instagram page along with a sweet birthday message...

"Okomi.....You have been a source of Joy to me since d day I was pregnant.. Mere setting my eyes on u, u multiply the Joy in millions fold... ENITAN... u came to turn my sorrow to Joy... I never knw u will came on Valentines Day... Adejuwon, I will love u till my last BREATH... You are all I have...you are the reason why I smile everyday...To the World, you may just be one person, But to me, you are the WOLRD.. Happy 3RD Birthday My Darling SON....#proudmum#Akanoisturningtoaman#
More photos below...






