"Okomi.....You have been a source of Joy to me since d day I was pregnant.. Mere setting my eyes on u, u multiply the Joy in millions fold... ENITAN... u came to turn my sorrow to Joy... I never knw u will came on Valentines Day... Adejuwon, I will love u till my last BREATH... You are all I have...you are the reason why I smile everyday...To the World, you may just be one person, But to me, you are the WOLRD.. Happy 3RD Birthday My Darling SON....#proudmum#Akanoisturningtoaman#More photos below...
Tuesday, 14 February 2017
Photos: Alaafin of Oyo's last wife, Olori Ola celebrate her only child as he turns 3 today
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/14/2017 01:59:00 pm
2 comments:
congrat
HBD TO HIM
