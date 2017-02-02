LIS

Thursday, 2 February 2017

Photos: Abia police arrest suspected female child trafficker and others, rescue six-year-old kidnapped victim

The Abia State Police Command on Tuesday paraded suspected criminals that were arrested in different parts of the state at the headquarters, Umuahia.
A statement issued on Wednesday, February 1, by the Public Relations Officer, ASP Nta Ogbonnaya, said police arrested a suspected female child trafficker identified as one Chinwendu Ngozi of Obehie Ogwe in Ukwa west Local Government Area Abia State and rescued her 6-year-old victim, Favour Esther Osele, who was abducted from the mother early hours of same date. The suspect took the Police to the house of one Joy, now at large, whom she gave the little girl to sell.

Two pregnant girls namely Melody Ndubuisi, 17, from Uzoohia Obiakpo in Rivers State and Happiness Monday, 19, from Ukanafun in Akwa Ibom State, were also rescued from the home of Joy. The suspect, who confessed to the crime, is helping the police in its investigation.

On January 20th, the intelligence led policing strategy of the Police paid off when operatives attached to Ndiegoro Police Station Aba, arrested one CHINWEOTUTO EBELE and one IGWE OGBWU. The suspects are members of a cult group known as AROO-MAFIA, that has been terrorizing Umunakama in Ohanku Area. Recovered from them is a suspected stolen Q-Link motorcycle with fake registration no. AA 745 URA and two cutlasses. Effort is on top gear to arrest other fleeing gang members.
ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT AND RECOVERY OF FIRE-ARM.

The joint operations of operatives from Divisional Headquarters Ogbor Hill Aba, Safer Highway Team stationed at Ogbor Hill Aba and the Ogbor Hill Vigilante Group, arrested one PROMISE AJIERO ‘m’ of Imo State, at Gravel area Ogbor Hill, opposite Enyimba Hotel Aba on 25/01/2017. The suspect who with one other at large, robbed one Mrs. Ability Sunday of her belongings. Items recovered from him include: one English revolver pistol, one lady’s hand bag containing female items, the sum of One Hundred and Twenty Naira only. The suspect confessed to the crime and he is assisting the Police in it’s investigation.
Police operatives at Ikwuano Division, acting on information, on 21/01/2017, at Amaba Ime in Ikwuano Local Government Area arrested CHUKWUMA KALU ‘m’ aged 17 years, KELECHI AWA ‘m’ aged 19 years and ONYEKACHI UWAOMA ‘m’ aged 19 years. The suspects, on 21/01/2017 robbed one Eze Chukwuma ‘m’ of Amaba Ime Ikwuano of his hand set and other belongings at gun point. Items recovered from them include; one locally made pistol and the snatched phone.
The implementation of intelligence-Led raid strategy of Abia state Police Command by the officers and men of the Obehie Division, yielded a positive result, when on 23/01/2017, their operatives arrested one NNAOMA NNAH ‘m’ of Owoala Asa. The suspect who specialized in stealing Motorcycles from their owners was arrested with one MOSES OKEZIE ‘m’ of Ugwunagbo, a notorious criminal receiver of this stolen motorcycles at Ogwe in Ukwa West Local Government Area.

Items recovered from them include; two Q-link motorcycles without registration numbers, ten motorcycles tanks and assorted motorcycles parts. The suspects confessed to the crime and they will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is completed.

Operatives at Osisioma Division Aba, on 29/01/2017 arrested one EMEKA OGWUM ‘m’ of no. 22 Green Avenue Uratta Aba, with two vehicles: SIENNA JEEP with registration no. BDG 160 EQ and TOYOTA CAMRY with registration no. FKJ 290 EP, suspected to have been stolen. Also recovered from the suspect were seven different car keys and five vehicle particulars. The suspect on interrogation cannot give a satisfactory account on how he came about the vehicles, keys and the vehicle particulars in his possession. Investigation is ongoing.
In a related development, Police operatives attached to the State Intelligence Bureau SIB Umuahia, on 17/01/2017 recovered a TOYOTA HIGHLANDER JEEP with original registration number APR 128 GL, which was snatched at gun point from the owner, one Obinna Ekwwuribe ‘m’ of no. 18 Dr. Obi Street Umuahia on 13/09/2015 along School Road Umuahia.

The Jeep was traced to one Lolo Victoria Ebuzoeme of no. 6 Scot Ndukwe Agidi Avenue Aba, who claimed that she bought the said Jeep from one Alaowerri at Asa Road Aba, in October 2015. Efforts are being intensified to track down the said Alaowerri and his cohorts.
Similarly, the Safer Highway Patrol stationed at Obehie along Aba/Port-Harcourt expressway, recovered a TOYOTA CAMRY CAR with registration no. AE 289 DUT, which was snatched from one Mrs. Precious Udeh, at the bad spot along the Obehie axis of the expressway by an elderly woman and a young man she gave a lift. The commissioner of Police Abia state has directed that the vehicles be released to the owners upon proof of ownership.

Police operatives attached to Ndiegoro Division Aba, on 20/01/2017, arrested one ENYERIBE NKWOCHA ‘m’ of no. 24 Nkume Street Aba, who sometimes in 2010, abducted a female victim from Awo Idemili in Orsu Local Government Area, Imo State. The suspect with others at large dispossessed their victim of her belonging and subjected her to prostitution in different hotels all over the country, collecting the proceeds thereof for their personal use
The suspect confessed to the crime and he is helping the Police in its effort to track down and apprehend other members of his gang.
The operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, while on patrol along Azikwe Road Aba, on 27/01/2017, intercepted a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number EPE 508 XR and arrested one KEVIN OKON EFFIONG ‘m’ aged 23 years, who disguised as commercial bus driver. The suspect was arrested following alarm by a female passenger who called for help on sighting the police. The suspect and other cohorts took to their heels when the bus was flagged down by the police. He was however apprehended after a hot chase by the Police and members of the public.
In another development, the Safer Highway Patrol team ABS 002 stationed at Ugba Junction Owerrinta, on 29/01/2017 arrested one CHUKWUEMEKA IMOH ‘m’ and GIFT OKEREKE ‘F’. Both suspects hailed from Abor Mbaise Imo State, they conspired and stole a five years old son of one Wisdom Onwa ‘m’ of Omufe Owerrinta. The suspects confessed to the crime and effort is been intensified to trace the buyer and to rescue the child.

Police operatives attached to Osisioma Division Aba, on 25/01/2017, intercepted a Homo Toyota truck with registration no GGE 648 XN, with one hundred and ninety-nine (199) crates of Guinness crates with bottles stolen from the company. The driver one AKPAN NSE EMEM ‘m’ aged 37 years of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State took to his heels on sighting the patrol team, but he was chased and arrested.
The complainant One Eric Otuonye of Guinness Nigeria Ltd Osisioma Aba, confirmed the theft and recovery of the crates and bottles which belong to the company and were stolen from the company’s premises at Aba. The suspect confessed to the crime.

ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS AND RECOVERY OF ARM AND AMMUNITION
The robust synergy of the Abia State Police Command with other sister agencies paid off, when on 29/01/2017 officers of the Nigerian Army, 144 BRIGADE Ohafia, on checking-point at Awosa Azumini Road in Ukwa East, arrested and handed over to the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping section of the State Criminal and Intelligence Department, Umuahia one VICTOR JONAH ‘m’ aged 21 years of Idung nneke in Ukanafun and NSIKAK JOHNSON ‘m’ aged 18 years of Mbomebere in Orok Anam, both in Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects are the notorious criminals that has been robbing motorist along the Azumini road and its environs. Items recovered from them include; one single barrel locally made pistol, two live cartridges and one small bag.

All the suspects will be charged to court appropriately.
