Photos: Abia police arrest suspected female child trafficker and others, rescue six-year-old kidnapped victim

A statement issued on Wednesday, February 1, by the Public Relations Officer, ASP Nta Ogbonnaya, said police arrested a suspected female child trafficker identified as one Chinwendu Ngozi of Obehie Ogwe in Ukwa west Local Government Area Abia State and rescued her 6-year-old victim, Favour Esther Osele, who was abducted from the mother early hours of same date. The suspect took the Police to the house of one Joy, now at large, whom she gave the little girl to sell.
Monday, 19, from Ukanafun in Akwa Ibom State, were also rescued from the home of Joy. The suspect, who confessed to the crime, is helping the police in its investigation.
On January 20th, the intelligence led policing strategy of the Police paid off when operatives attached to Ndiegoro Police Station Aba, arrested one CHINWEOTUTO EBELE and one IGWE OGBWU. The suspects are members of a cult group known as AROO-MAFIA, that has been terrorizing Umunakama in Ohanku Area. Recovered from them is a suspected stolen Q-Link motorcycle with fake registration no. AA 745 URA and two cutlasses. Effort is on top gear to arrest other fleeing gang members.
The joint operations of operatives from Divisional Headquarters Ogbor Hill Aba, Safer Highway Team stationed at Ogbor Hill Aba and the Ogbor Hill Vigilante Group, arrested one PROMISE AJIERO ‘m’ of Imo State, at Gravel area Ogbor Hill, opposite Enyimba Hotel Aba on 25/01/2017. The suspect who with one other at large, robbed one Mrs. Ability Sunday of her belongings. Items recovered from him include: one English revolver pistol, one lady’s hand bag containing female items, the sum of One Hundred and Twenty Naira only. The suspect confessed to the crime and he is assisting the Police in it’s investigation.
Police operatives at Ikwuano Division, acting on information, on 21/01/2017, at Amaba Ime in Ikwuano Local Government Area arrested CHUKWUMA KALU ‘m’ aged 17 years, KELECHI AWA ‘m’ aged 19 years and ONYEKACHI UWAOMA ‘m’ aged 19 years. The suspects, on 21/01/2017 robbed one Eze Chukwuma ‘m’ of Amaba Ime Ikwuano of his hand set and other belongings at gun point. Items recovered from them include; one locally made pistol and the snatched phone.
Items recovered from them include; two Q-link motorcycles without registration numbers, ten motorcycles tanks and assorted motorcycles parts. The suspects confessed to the crime and they will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is completed.
Operatives at Osisioma Division Aba, on 29/01/2017 arrested one EMEKA OGWUM ‘m’ of no. 22 Green Avenue Uratta Aba, with two vehicles: SIENNA JEEP with registration no. BDG 160 EQ and TOYOTA CAMRY with registration no. FKJ 290 EP, suspected to have been stolen. Also recovered from the suspect were seven different car keys and five vehicle particulars. The suspect on interrogation cannot give a satisfactory account on how he came about the vehicles, keys and the vehicle particulars in his possession. Investigation is ongoing.
The Jeep was traced to one Lolo Victoria Ebuzoeme of no. 6 Scot Ndukwe Agidi Avenue Aba, who claimed that she bought the said Jeep from one Alaowerri at Asa Road Aba, in October 2015. Efforts are being intensified to track down the said Alaowerri and his cohorts.
Similarly, the Safer Highway Patrol stationed at Obehie along Aba/Port-Harcourt expressway, recovered a TOYOTA CAMRY CAR with registration no. AE 289 DUT, which was snatched from one Mrs. Precious Udeh, at the bad spot along the Obehie axis of the expressway by an elderly woman and a young man she gave a lift. The commissioner of Police Abia state has directed that the vehicles be released to the owners upon proof of ownership.
The operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, while on patrol along Azikwe Road Aba, on 27/01/2017, intercepted a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number EPE 508 XR and arrested one KEVIN OKON EFFIONG ‘m’ aged 23 years, who disguised as commercial bus driver. The suspect was arrested following alarm by a female passenger who called for help on sighting the police. The suspect and other cohorts took to their heels when the bus was flagged down by the police. He was however apprehended after a hot chase by the Police and members of the public.
Police operatives attached to Osisioma Division Aba, on 25/01/2017, intercepted a Homo Toyota truck with registration no GGE 648 XN, with one hundred and ninety-nine (199) crates of Guinness crates with bottles stolen from the company. The driver one AKPAN NSE EMEM ‘m’ aged 37 years of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State took to his heels on sighting the patrol team, but he was chased and arrested.
The complainant One Eric Otuonye of Guinness Nigeria Ltd Osisioma Aba, confirmed the theft and recovery of the crates and bottles which belong to the company and were stolen from the company’s premises at Aba. The suspect confessed to the crime.
ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS AND RECOVERY OF ARM AND AMMUNITION
The robust synergy of the Abia State Police Command with other sister agencies paid off, when on 29/01/2017 officers of the Nigerian Army, 144 BRIGADE Ohafia, on checking-point at Awosa Azumini Road in Ukwa East, arrested and handed over to the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping section of the State Criminal and Intelligence Department, Umuahia one VICTOR JONAH ‘m’ aged 21 years of Idung nneke in Ukanafun and NSIKAK JOHNSON ‘m’ aged 18 years of Mbomebere in Orok Anam, both in Akwa Ibom State.
The suspects are the notorious criminals that has been robbing motorist along the Azumini road and its environs. Items recovered from them include; one single barrel locally made pistol, two live cartridges and one small bag.
All the suspects will be charged to court appropriately.
