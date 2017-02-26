Photo: Young Nigerian woman escaping from prostitution in Libya return home with her baby

The young woman pictured was among 171 stranded Nigerians that
returned home from Libya last Tuesday. According to IOM Libya, that
posted the photo, she escaped from prostitution in the war-torn country.
The return of the Nigerians was facilitated by the
International Organization for Migration (IOM). the returnees consisting
of 49 young men, 109 young women, 7 children and 6 infants, had
opted for the Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) scheme of the IOM after
being stranded in Libya en-route Europe.
