 Photo: Young Nigerian woman escaping from prostitution in Libya return home with her baby | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Sunday, 26 February 2017

Photo: Young Nigerian woman escaping from prostitution in Libya return home with her baby

The young woman pictured was among 171 stranded Nigerians that returned home from Libya last Tuesday. According to IOM Libya, that posted the photo, she escaped from prostitution in the war-torn country.
The return of the Nigerians was facilitated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). the returnees consisting of 49 young men, 109 young women, 7 children and 6 infants, had opted for the Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) scheme of the IOM after being stranded in Libya en-route Europe.
Posted by at 2/26/2017 11:16:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts