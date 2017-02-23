Photo: Woman reportedly stones her little stepdaughter to death in Benue State
Facebook user, Bem Achir Gube, reports that the little girl lying lifeless on the pile of bricks was allegedly killed by her step mother at Wadata area of Makurdi, Benue State.
The woman has been arrested and is currently under detention at the police state headquarters. It was gathered the said woman conspired with two others now at large to stone the little girl to death. See the sad photo after the cut.
