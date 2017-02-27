 Photo: Woman pours acid on daughter-in-law, tied and locked her for two weeks to rot | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

A 20-year-old woman from Soysambus sub-location in Ndalu Bungoma County, Kenya is currently hospitalized after her mother-in-law allegedly threw acid on her legs and tied her to a pole inside a room for two weeks to rot.

Soysambu sub-location administrator Geoffrey Okumu, who confirmed the incident, said the woman identified as Reginalda, was allegedly attacked by her mother--in-law, Margaret Masai, shortly after giving birth. The suspect, however denied the allegations.
The Chief doctor at Friends Lugulu Mission Hospital, Oliver Mamadi said he received the woman last Wednesday, February 22, with both her legs and fingers in a state of decay. The acid had liquefied parts of her limbs so they were consequently amputated.
Police officers at the Kapchonge police are investigating the acid attack, with Reginalda's husband and mother-in-law being the prime suspects.
Source:eDaily Kenya
