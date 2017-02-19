Photo: Woman arrested for allegedly killing her pregnant co-tenant in Ebonyi state

The Sun reports that trouble started when the deceased's son, defecated at the hallway in their apartment.
Jacinta challenged Ginika over her son's act and the women soon began exchanging words. The suspect during the altercation, picked up a kitchen stool and hit it on Ginika's head. She slumped immediately and died following the failure of her Neighbors to revive her.
Her remains was later deposited at the God’s Seed Funeral Mortuary, Afikpo.
When interrogated, Jacinta said she never intended to kill her neighbor.
“What happened was that I asked my neighbour, Gabriel, to clear the feaces of her son on the floor of the passage, to avoid people stepping on it. She ignored me and we began exchanging words. Then a fight ensued and I pushed her down.”she saidConfirming the incident, the state commissioner of police, Titus Lamorde said an autopsy would be carried out on the deceased while the suspect would soon be charged to court. Meanwhile the family of the deceased are demanding that justice must be done in the case. They described Ginika as a reserved person. They are demanding for the suspect to be prosecuted and if found guilty, sentenced to jail.
