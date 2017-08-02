Photo: Woman abandoned by her husband in Edo after she gave birth to triplets

Mrs. Queen Udekwe, whose first two children are twins, is appealing to well-spirited Nigerians and corporate organisations to come to her aid to enable her care for the children.
Speaking to journalists at the Edo state Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Queen said she does not want her children to die of starvation.
She said when a scan of her pregnancy revealed that she was carrying a set of triplet, her husband Mathew Udekwe, who hailed from Omonukpa community, Enugu state, told her that he would not be around when the babies would be delivered, due to lack of fund, a statement she taught he was joke.
The distraught mother who said her husband absconded shortly before she gave birth, disclosed that her relations and kind-hearted individuals saw her through at the hospital and in taking care of the triplets and the set of twins.
"I already had a set of twins. To me, it’s a thing of joy until my husband absconded shortly before giving birth to triplets. I used to hawk rice in a wheel barrow while my husband is tricycle driver. I am finding it difficult to feed the triplets and the twins. I used to take them round markets to beg for money so that we can eat. I don’t want them to die of starvation. I am appealing to Nigerians and corporate organisations for urgent assistance to save me and my babies from dying of starvation"
Source: The News
8 comments:
Why abandon her?
Children are gift from God
na uwa ojo buhari u go born triplet
Enter your comment...This is pathetic.
Y him no go abscond u wan kill am poor people too dey born like rat.u had d first it was twins dat no reach u two kids no reach u.u sabi open leg oya provide foolish people una take hand dey find wahala if u born two is it bad
EYAA! IT IS WELL WT HER.
EYAA! IT IS WELL WT HER.
she should carry them to Aso Rock or to Buhari in UK Hospital so they will discharge all of them together...
God have mercy! but the poor people needs to give themselves brain, thy should cut their cloth according to their sizes
Post a Comment