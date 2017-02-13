 Photo: Three boys nabbed while attempting to rob a house in Delta State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 February 2017

Photo: Three boys nabbed while attempting to rob a house in Delta State

A group of boys who broke into a house located at Mission Road, Sapele in Delta State, were nabbed by members of the vigilante group in the area. The incident reportedly happened few days ago. The suspected thieves identified as Kalu Denedo, Isaac Ijawku and William John, are currently cooling off in police custody.
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Na wa oh!abled young boys for that matter just look @ what terrorist buhari scam useless government don cause. THEY SHOULD BURN THEM ALIVE. I AM HUNDRED PERCENT IN SUPPORT OF JUNGLE JUSTICE.














#sad indeed

13 February 2017 at 16:56
Emmanuel adamz said...

Blame it on buhari

13 February 2017 at 17:00
Anonymous said...

Trained Ibori boys, have learnt the art of stealing.

13 February 2017 at 17:01
Emmanuel Adams said...

Buhariz fault

13 February 2017 at 17:02
adamz blackpharoah said...

Buhariz fault

13 February 2017 at 17:03
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Good for dem


...merited happiness

13 February 2017 at 17:03
adamz blackpharoah said...

Apc gomentz fault

13 February 2017 at 17:04
Free MTN Recharge card said...

Them hold well...... make dem no leave them oooooo....... free recharge card

13 February 2017 at 17:31

