Photo: Three boys nabbed while attempting to rob a house in Delta State

A group of boys who broke into a house located at Mission Road, Sapele in Delta State, were nabbed by members of the vigilante group in the area. The incident reportedly happened few days ago.
The suspected thieves identified as Kalu Denedo, Isaac Ijawku and William John, are currently cooling off in police custody.
8 comments:
Na wa oh!abled young boys for that matter just look @ what terrorist buhari scam useless government don cause. THEY SHOULD BURN THEM ALIVE. I AM HUNDRED PERCENT IN SUPPORT OF JUNGLE JUSTICE.
#sad indeed
Blame it on buhari
Trained Ibori boys, have learnt the art of stealing.
Buhariz fault
Buhariz fault
Good for dem
...merited happiness
Apc gomentz fault
Them hold well...... make dem no leave them oooooo....... free recharge card
Post a Comment