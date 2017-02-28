Photo: Suspected armed robbers who attacked cocoa merchant and his son arrested in Ogun State

The suspects identified as as Olumide Ifelowo, Abiodun Bayegun and Fatai Sowunmi launched an attack on on Isaiah Sowunmi and his son, Abiodun Sowunmi at Ogunmakin area of the state, in an attempt to dispossess them of their valuables.
It was gathered that a distress call put through to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Owode Egba, CSP Sheu Alao, who went with a police team to the scene of the incident led to the arrest of Ifelowo.
The victim, Sowunmi, was said to have identified Ifelowo as the one who shot at his son. Upon interrogation, Ifelowo reportedly confessed that he and one Jeje were invited for the robbery by Bayegun and Fatai.
He said further that Fatai provided them information that the victim had a lot of money as a cocoa merchant. His confession led to the arrest of Bayegun and Fatai, while a cut-to-size shotgun loaded with a live cartridge was recovered from them.
The victim of the attack, Abiodun was taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical care. The state commissioner of police, Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) unit for discreet investigation.
Source: Nigerian Tribune
2 comments:
Lazy asses.I hate robbers with passion
Good
...merited happiness
Post a Comment