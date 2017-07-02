Photo: See another 'miracle' performed by the SA pastor, who made members drink rat poison

A testimony posted on the Facebook page of Grace Living Hope Ministries, South Africa, which is owned by SA pastor who made members drink rat poison (read here), read:
"Prophecy fulfilment'' - Mr Moses Thole testified concerning what the Man of God continuously told him concerning his pregnant wife. Every time during the prayer line, Man of God would tell Mr. Thole that he sees his wife giving birth to a baby boy
but he always responded by saying he didn’t want a baby boy but a girl and all the time Man of God would ask him what kind of a man would want a baby girl. On the 28thof January 2017 his wife gave birth to a baby boy, confirming what the Man of God had said. Mr. Thole encouraged the church by saying all pregnant women should not waste their money going to Doctors for scan because there is a scanner in Grace Living Hope Ministries"
