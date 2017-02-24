Photo: Rapid Response Squad nabs cable vandals in Lagos

Agboola, a three time ex-convict, had attempted to take to his heels before he was overpowered by the police on patrol of the area. In his statement to the police disclosed that he was trying to cut off a disused cable when the police arrested him, adding that he was out early to pick metal to escape the arrest of LAWMA officials.
The second vandal, Abubakar Usman, 27, from Jigawa State, a cart pusher too, was arrested at 4:00 a.m. on Oba Akran Road, Ikeja, almost at the same spot Agboola was arrested the previous day.
Usman, who was also arrested with a hand-saw and two pieces of cut cables measuring up to 2 meters each, said:
"I bought them from a friend minutes before I was arrested…. I purchased it at a cost of N500 from another cart pusher around 3:30 a.m. because my Boss, Mandela, buys anything electrical from us…. He buys cable at a very good price."The two suspects have been transferred to Lagos State Taskforce for prosecution.
