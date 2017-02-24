 Photo: Rapid Response Squad nabs cable vandals in Lagos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 24 February 2017

Photo: Rapid Response Squad nabs cable vandals in Lagos

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two cable vandals from Oyo and Jigawa States. The first vandal, Bayo Agboola, 30, from Oyo State, a cart pusher, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, at Oba Akran Road, Ikeja, with an armoured saw and two sets of cutting pliers trying to cut a cable from an unlit lamp post.
Agboola, a three time ex-convict, had attempted to take to his heels before he was overpowered by the police on patrol of the area. In his statement to the police disclosed that he was trying to cut off a disused cable when the police arrested him, adding that he was out early to pick metal to escape the arrest of LAWMA officials.
The second vandal, Abubakar Usman, 27, from Jigawa State, a cart pusher too, was arrested at 4:00 a.m. on Oba Akran Road, Ikeja, almost at the same spot Agboola was arrested the previous day.

Usman, who was also arrested with a hand-saw and two pieces of cut cables measuring up to 2 meters each, said:
"I bought them from a friend minutes before I was arrested…. I purchased it at a cost of N500 from another cart pusher around 3:30 a.m. because my Boss, Mandela, buys anything electrical from us…. He buys cable at a very good price."
The two suspects have been transferred to Lagos State Taskforce for prosecution.
Posted by at 2/24/2017 04:40:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts