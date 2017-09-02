 Photo: President Buhari's only surviving elder sister says she speaks with him everyday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 February 2017

Photo: President Buhari's only surviving elder sister says she speaks with him everyday

84 year old Hajiya Rakiya, who is the only surviving elder sister of President Buhari, has dispelled rumors of his death, saying she speaks with him everyday. In an interview with NAN, Hajia Rakiya called on Nigerians to pray for her brother instead of spreading rumors of his death.

According to her, President Buhari who is the last of their late mother, Hajiya Zulaihatu's 28 children, is bound to fall ill or even die “at any time his Creator wishes’’. “I just returned from the lesser Hajj and even while in Saudi Arabia I was communicating with him everyday"she said
Dike One said...

Why u fuckin lying? OMG stop fuckin lyyiinng

9 February 2017 at 08:51
Vivian Reginalds said...

chai dey look alike ooo... BTW This thn she said na serious lie!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

9 February 2017 at 08:51
Gideon Okorie said...

9 February 2017 at 08:54
Nnenne George said...

Buhari is dead.. the poor woman is only hallucinating. She's in a state of derilium. Chai!!!!

9 February 2017 at 08:55
Nnenne George said...

Buhari is dead.. the poor woman is only hallucinating. She's in a state of derilium. Chai!!!!

9 February 2017 at 08:56
Vina Saviour said...

Issorite

9 February 2017 at 08:56
Deific Ailende said...

It doesn't matter. Humans can communicate with other humans and also speak/communicate with spirits.
Besides, from the way that president behaves, it seems he is not in the same world with Nigerians and therefore doesn't know anything about what is going on in Nigeria. His presence doesn't make any difference. Those in power are in power in the President's presence or his absence, he is just like a puppet to those that are really in power.

9 February 2017 at 08:56
Deific Ailende said...

9 February 2017 at 08:58
Anonymous said...

What do you expect her to say?? And what difference does her speaking with him make?? There is still no governance

9 February 2017 at 09:00
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

9 February 2017 at 09:02
Anonymous said...

did he speak to you yesterday

9 February 2017 at 09:04
victoria ogechukwu said...

Who are we going to ask,he is your brother after all.

9 February 2017 at 09:09
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Mama live them to God, your brother life is in the hand of God, wish him well.

9 February 2017 at 09:11
Anonymous said...

communication? hmm... maybe in her dreams. tchew.......

9 February 2017 at 09:11
Edith Adeniyi said...

If you speak with him and he speaks with you..why can't he speak to Nigerians if he's alive and sounds. May be the North is trying to find a man that will act as his double..because these northerners ate so desperate for power

9 February 2017 at 09:11
Anonymous said...

I pray for him every day my sister.he will live to see his enemy die....nuel

9 February 2017 at 09:13
tsalz said...

U can see it in her eyes dat she is lyin

9 February 2017 at 09:16
Anonymous said...

She's communicating with him in za spiritual world or in coma. REST IN HELL MR PRESIDENT FOR YOUR CRIMES YOU COMMITTED WITH YOUR BOKOHARAM BOYS. STUPID MAN.

9 February 2017 at 09:18
Emy said...

Mama, pls help us tell him to come back sharp sharp, that Tinubu wants to take over.

9 February 2017 at 09:18
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Buhari isn't dead, it's sad people are wishing a fellow human death, it's sickening. Am not a Muslim but I believe buhari cannot die and they will not bury him immediately, it's not possible! You all should pls borrow sense Abeg!

9 February 2017 at 09:19
livingstone chibuike said...

ok o o odimma

9 February 2017 at 09:23
Anonymous said...

WHAT 28 children, that cannot be possible. Was she a gerbil? Unless she was knocking out sets of quads every 2 years.

9 February 2017 at 09:27
Ossai John said...

You have not said anything yet MA.. And if I may understand Buhari is critically ill and he may not survive it

9 February 2017 at 09:33
Uka Chidinma said...

they resemble.
kai! this woman must have been pretty at her younger age.

9 February 2017 at 09:52

