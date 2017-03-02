LIS

Friday, 3 February 2017

Photo: Ondo Local Government chairman slumps, dies in hotel room

Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State died in the early hours of today, after attending a political meeting with Governor Mimiko. Agunola Omomowo, popularly known as 'Adoration' was said to have slumped in his hotel room shortly after the meeting and was confirmed dead on arrival at a local hospital in the area.

Late Omomowo was elected as the Ilaje Local Government Chairman on March 24, 2016 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP)
3 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

3 February 2017 at 14:58
OSINANL said...

RIP TO HIM

3 February 2017 at 14:59
Busola said...

Quick question
Was he alone in the hotel room? Or was he doing what politicians are known for?

3 February 2017 at 15:15

