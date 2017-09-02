 Photo: Old man 'collapses' on the floor while queuing for his BVN at a bank in Borno State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 February 2017

Photo: Old man 'collapses' on the floor while queuing for his BVN at a bank in Borno State

An old man is pictured on the floor of a commercial bank in Borno State. It is not clear if he collapsed or decided to lay on the floor due to exhaustion. Either way, hope he is now ok.
Photo credit: Usman Busuguma
4 comments:

OSINANL said...

HMMM...

9 February 2017 at 10:51
Abosede Ojuade said...

I ope he is OK.

9 February 2017 at 10:55
Abosede Ojuade said...

EasyBiz said...

I hope we learn to give the elderly ones amongst us the respect they truely deserve regardless of social status. Also we their off spring need to work smarter & harder to protect our aging parents from such difficult situations.

9 February 2017 at 11:07

