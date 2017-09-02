Photo: Old man 'collapses' on the floor while queuing for his BVN at a bank in Borno State
An old man is pictured on the floor of a commercial bank in Borno State. It is not clear if he collapsed or decided to lay on the floor due to exhaustion. Either way, hope he is now ok.
Photo credit: Usman Busuguma
4 comments:
HMMM...
I ope he is OK.
I hope we learn to give the elderly ones amongst us the respect they truely deserve regardless of social status. Also we their off spring need to work smarter & harder to protect our aging parents from such difficult situations.
