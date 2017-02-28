Photo of son, mother and fiance, who are all in the medical field goes viral

This photo has been making the rounds on social media. Jaii T posted photo of himself, his mother and wife to be, who are all in the medical profession and wrote:
I must say that it is a blessing and an honour to have my two favourite women in the world by my side!
It is a remarkable feeling to be in the presence of both my mother and wife to be, the two women that potentiate my drive, ambition, and consistently reinforce my goals. I can't even express the magnitude of respect and appreciation for the sacrifices and hard work undertaken by them in order to facilitate our accomplishments! Honouring my queens👑👩🏽⚕️👩🏽⚕️! This family will save your life😋! @dr.livv, @dr_jaii & Mommy 🏥
#drjaii
#familybusiness #familyaffair #mommylovesher #youngmama #blessed #medicine #medstudent #doctor #nurse #emergency #surgery #neonatology #cardiology #medschool.
8 comments:
Linda is that not you... Lol
LOVELY#ISSORAI
Wow!!! Carry go bro
Cute
...merited happiness
Wow! The mother is even more beautiful than the wife to be. She must have found the fountain of youth and drank from it. #Amazing
Wow. His mother gave birth to him at ...10 years old, she still went ahead and became a Medical professional and raised him to become one too. Kudos.
Where did you read that!??
Why is dis news?
