 Photo of President Buhari and his daughter in London | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Monday, 27 February 2017

Photo of President Buhari and his daughter in London

President Buhari seen relaxing and speaking with one of his daughters, Hadiza, at Abuja House in London.
Posted by at 2/27/2017 08:25:00 pm

10 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

seen

27 February 2017 at 20:26
Anonymous said...

We can't see his face, this may not be buhari

27 February 2017 at 20:28
Anonymous said...

Chemoteraphy messes up the body system!Speedy recovery my President!

27 February 2017 at 20:28
Anonymous said...

This Jalabia again?i taya o!

27 February 2017 at 20:29
ogbonna nwabueze said...

Na one clothe our President get?

27 February 2017 at 20:29
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Pls keep relaxing sir. We have not started missing you...

Long live LIB

27 February 2017 at 20:29
Coca said...

Hadiza how's his health? Tell him we luv n care but dollar is still high .. So ya kpachara anya ya

27 February 2017 at 20:30
Asa said...

still same cloths. is it that the president does not have cloths an caps or is it an uncommon coincidence that he wears same cloths when they visit him from Nigeria. just thinking aloud

27 February 2017 at 20:33
Vivian Reginalds said...

LOL Old photo... They're trying too hard!!!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

27 February 2017 at 20:37
Mr Worldwide said...

Let him return.let him show up, and not show off!

27 February 2017 at 20:38

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts