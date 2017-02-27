Photo of President Buhari and his daughter in London

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
seen
We can't see his face, this may not be buhari
Chemoteraphy messes up the body system!Speedy recovery my President!
This Jalabia again?i taya o!
Na one clothe our President get?
Pls keep relaxing sir. We have not started missing you...Long live LIB
Hadiza how's his health? Tell him we luv n care but dollar is still high .. So ya kpachara anya ya
still same cloths. is it that the president does not have cloths an caps or is it an uncommon coincidence that he wears same cloths when they visit him from Nigeria. just thinking aloud
LOL Old photo... They're trying too hard!!!-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Let him return.let him show up, and not show off!
10 comments:
