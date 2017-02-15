Photo of Ivanka Trump in the Oval office that has got people talking

US First daughter, Ivanka Trump posted a photo of herself seated at the Oval Office desk while her father, President Donald Trump, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stood on either side of her. This was after a roundtable meeting with female executives from the U.S. and Canada on Monday.
She has received mixed reactions of people all over the world, with Trump supporters praising her while anti-Trump have said very unpleasant things towards her. She shared the photo on all her social media pages and despite vicious comments against her for the photo, she hasn't taken it down. She shared the photo and wrote:
"A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!"Read some of the comments below:
