Thursday, 23 February 2017

Photo of the female corp member killed in fatal accident along Taraba-Benue road

Becky was one of the two 2016 Batch B stream 2 corp members killed in a fatal accident along the Taraba-Benue road while returning home after the 21 days orientation camp on February 17th. See previous report here

Another corp member who survived, Godwin George posted her photo along with details of the accident. May her soul rest in peace, Amen. See his post below...


"We all left the#NYSC Camp on Monday, so yesterday we all had to report at our different places of primary Assignment,today we wey in the same park to get a #BUS to our various homes, we left Jalingo park together, wen we arrived#BENUE_STATE we all stopped to eat together... After eating we had to continue our journey but I Neva knew Dat was ur last food on earth... The driver was on a high speed#without noticing a #Bomb in front.... On hitting the #Bomb the car #sumasulted and dats how we lost two persons inside the bus dis evening, as u r reading dis text now, left over of us are in #MARKUDI General Hospital... I asked my God one question,SIR why do u always choose to #FAVOUR ME?...#Mercy and Grace changed my name.... #RIP CORPER BECKY I wish d allowed u to reach home let ur parent see u... #RIP LOVE.
