Photo: Nigerian student arrested for duping married woman in Sri Lanka on Facebook

It was gathered that the suspect identified as Benson David seduced the 38-year-old woman and won her heart over Facebook by allegedly promised to give her valuable presents after showing her photos of gold jewellery and other valuables.
The suspect had then informed the gullible woman that in order to release the parcels containing these valuables, a customs duty amounting to Rs4,360, 000 needed to be deposited to three accounts.
The woman had readily agreed and deposited the money to Benson David, who is a student at a reputed private institute of higher studies. The complainant woman is a mother of one and her husband is employed abroad. Her husband had been remitting about Rs 100,000 every month to her while he was abroad.
At the time of the arrest the suspect had a total of Rs1.8 million in his bank account. He was produced before the Passara Magistrate yesterday, Thursday, February 9th and was remanded until the 22 on the orders of Magistrate Rasanjana Jayasekera.
