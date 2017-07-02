 Photo: Nigerian migrant arrested for alleged attempted rape of 62-year-old worker in Italy | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Photo: Nigerian migrant arrested for alleged attempted rape of 62-year-old worker in Italy

A 25-year-old Nigerian national was arrested on Wednesday, February 1, for allegedly attempting to rape a worker at the migrant reception center in Giugliano, near Naples, Italy, where he was living.
The suspect identified as Jude Eboh allegedly got inside the woman's office, blocked the door and tried to rape her. A colleague called Carabinieri police after she was able to get into the room and discovered the assault, investigative sources said.

Eboh was taken to the Poggioreale prison in Naples, from where he will be deported to Nigeria.

Source: Ansa English Edition
Photo credit:  Altervista.org
6 comments:

VEEKEE FRESH said...

Good for him

7 February 2017 at 17:25
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

25 year old yoruba migrant attempt to rape 62 year old co worker gosh!even in another mans land oo.HE SHOULD BE KILL WHAT IS THIS WORLD TURNING INTO HUH?no fear or respect again in the name of civilization hmm
i wept.












#sad indeed

7 February 2017 at 17:26
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Jail the animal.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

7 February 2017 at 17:35
tsalz said...

Goat

7 February 2017 at 17:51
daniel ubong said...

Look at his lip,a really smoker and he must have been high on something before going on to commit this crime.

7 February 2017 at 17:52
Gideon Okorie said...

7 February 2017 at 17:57

