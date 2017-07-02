Photo: Nigerian migrant arrested for alleged attempted rape of 62-year-old worker in Italy

The suspect identified as Jude Eboh allegedly got inside the woman's office, blocked the door and tried to rape her. A colleague called Carabinieri police after she was able to get into the room and discovered the assault, investigative sources said.
Eboh was taken to the Poggioreale prison in Naples, from where he will be deported to Nigeria.
Source: Ansa English EditionPhoto credit: Altervista.org
6 comments:
Good for him
25 year old yoruba migrant attempt to rape 62 year old co worker gosh!even in another mans land oo.HE SHOULD BE KILL WHAT IS THIS WORLD TURNING INTO HUH?no fear or respect again in the name of civilization hmm
i wept.
#sad indeed
Jail the animal.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Goat
Look at his lip,a really smoker and he must have been high on something before going on to commit this crime.
