"I have 6 children. Back in Nigeria, I was working in the mining business. Then Boko Haram came and razed the whole area. I lost my job, I lost everything. Two of my children died in one of their attacks. Jobless, I couldn’t provide my family with food or an education, or even medical treatment. Leaving was my last, desperate, alternative. I fled through the desert with a friend of mine and many others. Some of them died of dehydration on the way. We were given no water by the smugglers. I’ve seen too much dying; I can't take any more. Enough is enough. I only want to give my children a better future, a better life than mine: they deserve it. I will work to earn money to send to them. I want to go to Germany. God is leading my way."
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 8 February 2017
Photo: Nigerian man rescued in the Mediterranean Sea claims his two children were killed in Boko Haram attack
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/08/2017 11:00:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment