Photo: Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking in Delhi, India

In the first incident, Mr. Yadav said, information was received that Uchenne would arrive near the Dwarka Mor between 2 p.m and 3 p.m following which a trap was laid near the local taxi stand leading to Uchenne's apprehension.
Around 330 grams of fine-quality heroin and 170 grams of fine-quality cocaine valued at 1.5 crore in the international market was seized from him. In the second incident, a tip-off led a Crime Branch team to Ajay and Naresh Kumar from near the local TVS Bajaj showroom on the Mor road leading towards Vikas Nagar.
The duo were apprehended and 260 grams of fine quality heroin was seized from Ajay. The heroin is roughly worth 50 lakh in the international market, according to the police. Source: The Hindu
