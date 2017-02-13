 Photo: Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking in Delhi, India | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 February 2017

Photo: Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking in Delhi, India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday, February 11th, busted two drug trafficking modules with the arrest of three drug traffickers, including a Nigerian national, in two separate incidents. The accused were identified as Uchenne (28), Ajay (33) and his associate Naresh Kumar (39), from Mohan Garden in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar. As much as 170 grams of cocaine and 590 grams of fine-quality heroin estimated to be worth a consolidated amount of 2 crore in the underground drug market were seized from the trio, said Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner of police (crime).

In the first incident, Mr. Yadav said, information was received that Uchenne would arrive near the Dwarka Mor between 2 p.m and 3 p.m following which a trap was laid near the local taxi stand leading to Uchenne's apprehension.

Around 330 grams of fine-quality heroin and 170 grams of fine-quality cocaine valued at 1.5 crore in the international market was seized from him. In the second incident, a tip-off led a Crime Branch team to Ajay and Naresh Kumar from near the local TVS Bajaj showroom on the Mor road leading towards Vikas Nagar.

The duo were apprehended and 260 grams of fine quality heroin was seized from Ajay. The heroin is roughly worth 50 lakh in the international market, according to the police. Source: The Hindu
2/13/2017 06:31:00 am

