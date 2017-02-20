Photo: Nigerian drug smuggler arrested with 1.55kg of heroin in Delhi, India

"Parveen was arrested with 15 grams of heroin in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. During the investigation, Parveen disclosed that he is working for some Nigerian national (Okey Chikoo Mathew) who supplies drug to Himachal Pradesh." the police said.The Superintendent of Police in Kullu District – Padam Chand said that on his tip, our team visited the Delhi and arrested Mathew with 1550 grams of heroin (approx Rs 4 crore). Mathew was also arrested in 2014 in Manali with 20 grams of heroin and was later released in 2015 after trail.
