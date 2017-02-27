Photo: Nigerian claims she was called to run as Councillor after applying pastor's anointing oil on her papers

The woman, who claimed to be a Nigerian politician shared her testimony during yesterday's service at the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, Pretoria, led by wealthy Malawian pastor, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Read below:
"Double-Impact Sunday LIVE: 6 Miraculous Votes!A Nigerian politician came to testify how connecting to similar situations over Prophetic Channel had helped her.
She had been running for contest and had been thrubbed twice. She had connected to one's prophecy of a man who had been a politician from Nigeria. She also listened put to the teaching of Epikaizo delivered by the Major 1 himself. She had scrolled her phone to write to the deputy governor to access the anointing oil.
She applied the Lion of Judah anointing oil on her papers and believed God was going to do it for her. She was called to run as councillor and even skipped the hefty process of screening. Hers was swift. She explained that she had beat her fellow contestants with a miraculous six votes.
May you receive miraculous results in all your endeavours in the mighty name of Jesus Christ!
