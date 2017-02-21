Photo: Man kills friend over a woman in Ogun

When interrogated by the police, Adebisi said the deceased had accused him of snatching his girlfriend from him and asked him to leave the lady alone. Last Sunday, the deceased accosted him and the said lady on their way to his farm and a heated argument ensued.
In the process, the deceased brought out his cutlass to attack him. In defence, Adebisi said he brought out his dane gun and shot at the deceased who died instantly.
Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, says he has ordered that the suspect be transferred to homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation. The remains of the deceased has been deposited at the state morgue.
