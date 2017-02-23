Photo: Lol...this Nigerian tomboy is not here for jokes...

Hian, take am easy. Lol. I have no idea what caused the rant but read her post below. She goes by the Facebook name Peche...probably short for Patience
"I told you before say your tomboy dey learn. But some idiots didn't get the post. I finished from army day school and the blood was still in me. That thuglife. I insult and fight with irresponsible teachers. the only pple I was scared of were my school soldiers,
my principal and HOD
As a DCR, you see me in the school premises you must stand at ease or my boys will give you the beating of your life. I'm bad like that. I was the only school prefect who never put on her socks and my uniform was (men shirt) button down and collar.
Upon all the gragra, I was loved by all the teachers and I was one of the best students in !my school. Being the only girl, I was inspired by my brothers (by behaving like dem)
You dare not stop me on the way to "toast" me. We go just fight! You find my trouble or insult me? Boyyyyy na beating sure pass. Make I no just catch you!"
