 Photo: Kenyan pastor arraigned over defilement of 2 minors | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 15 February 2017

Photo: Kenyan pastor arraigned over defilement of 2 minors

A pastor with the Full Gospel Churches of Kenya has been charged in a Kitui court with two counts of defilement. Ezekiel Muendo Kiilu appeared before Principal Magistrate Johnston Munguti on Tuesday and denied the charges. The court heard that the man of the cloth allegedly committed the offences in Wikililye Location, Kitui County, on February 7.
Mr Kiilu also pleaded not guilty to two alternative charges of committing indecent acts with the minors, aged 13 and 17 years, by touching their private parts.

He was released on a Sh300,000 bond with a surety of the same without the option of cash bail. Members of his church jammed the courtroom to show solidarity with their spiritual leader.

The court also directed prosecutors to supply the defence lawyers, led by Francis Kalili, with the complainants’ medical documents, age assessment reports and any other exhibits to be relied on during trial.

The case will be heard on April 21.

Source: Nation.co.ke
Posted by at 2/15/2017 03:18:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts