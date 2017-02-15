Photo: Kenyan pastor arraigned over defilement of 2 minors

Mr Kiilu also pleaded not guilty to two alternative charges of committing indecent acts with the minors, aged 13 and 17 years, by touching their private parts.
He was released on a Sh300,000 bond with a surety of the same without the option of cash bail. Members of his church jammed the courtroom to show solidarity with their spiritual leader.
The court also directed prosecutors to supply the defence lawyers, led by Francis Kalili, with the complainants’ medical documents, age assessment reports and any other exhibits to be relied on during trial.
The case will be heard on April 21.
Source: Nation.co.ke
