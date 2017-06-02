Photo: Italian authorities begin raids and deportation of undocumented Nigerian nationals

A document circulated by the Ministry of the Interior to the Questure (Police Headquarters) has announced a new wave of raids and arrests from January 26th to February 18th against undocumented Nigerian men and women.Those arrested (the document speaks of 100 people) will be likely detained in the detentions centres (C.I.E.) of Roma, Torino, Brindisi and Caltanisetta.
According to Refugee Radio Network, every third or fourth Thursday of the month there are already direct flights deporting people back to Nigeria, but it is also possible that during this month the deportations will increase.
"We invite everybody to spread the word and to be particularly careful around train stations and in places where the police is most present, like markets and work places" says RRN.
