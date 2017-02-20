Photo: ICPC declares man wanted for fraud

The person whose picture appears above, Mr. DAVID KENNEDY PETER, has been declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on fraud.
Mr. David, an indigene of Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, is dark in complexion and was born on 31st December 1986 (30 years old).
His last known address was No. 55 Ifite Road, Awka, Anambra State.
Anyone who has useful information on his whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station, or call ICPC Toll-Free lines: 0803-123-0280, 0803-123-0281, 0803-123-0282, 0705-699-0190, 0705-699-0191 and 0800-CALL-ICPC (0800-2255-4272)
