The Osun State Police Command on Monday, paraded the driver who killed a female student of Osun State University(UNIOSUN) Rofiat Damilola Adebisi.Briefing newsmen at the headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye said the suspect, Elijah Oyebode killed Rofiat on Dec. 2, 2016 and would be arraigned in court without delay.
Monday, 13 February 2017
Photo: I didn't intend to kill her - Suspected murderer of UNIOSUN student, Rofiat Damilola Adebisi
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/13/2017 10:01:00 pm
6 comments:
ode
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds!
Hope he pays dearly for dis
...merited happiness
Tell that to the judge, you took her to your house for prayers abi?
I don't know where you get this information, rofiat was my cousin.what you av here is far from the Truth.
So what happened when she was at his apartment?
Hang Him.
Nobody will miss him, neither will his parents/relatives/siblings/loved ones shed any tears 4 him
