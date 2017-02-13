 Photo: I didn't intend to kill her - Suspected murderer of UNIOSUN student, Rofiat Damilola Adebisi | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Monday, 13 February 2017

Photo: I didn't intend to kill her - Suspected murderer of UNIOSUN student, Rofiat Damilola Adebisi

The Osun State Police Command on Monday, paraded the driver who killed a female student of Osun State University(UNIOSUN) Rofiat Damilola Adebisi.
Briefing newsmen at the headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye said the suspect, Elijah Oyebode killed Rofiat on Dec. 2, 2016 and would be arraigned in court without delay.

In a chat with Daily Trust, Oyebode claims that he didn't intend to kill the student, adding that he was shocked she died. He said when the deceased boarded his vehicle at Ipetu-Ijesa, he started chatting with her then later took took her to his house in Iragbiji.
LIB recalls that the corpse of the 400L Science Education student was found in Iragbiji, five days after she was declared missing. She had left the campus to attend a programme organized by a Muslim group, NASFAT society at Ikoyi town, off Ife-Ibadan Expressway in Osun State when she disappeared.
Posted by at 2/13/2017 10:01:00 pm

6 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

ode
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds!

13 February 2017 at 22:06
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hope he pays dearly for dis


...merited happiness

13 February 2017 at 22:08
Vivian Emaduku said...

Tell that to the judge, you took her to your house for prayers abi?

13 February 2017 at 22:36
mustapha mustripha sulaiman said...

I don't know where you get this information, rofiat was my cousin.what you av here is far from the Truth.

13 February 2017 at 22:39
Ijanyi Mitch said...

So what happened when she was at his apartment?

13 February 2017 at 22:45
RareSpecie Z said...

Hang Him.
Nobody will miss him, neither will his parents/relatives/siblings/loved ones shed any tears 4 him

13 February 2017 at 22:49

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts