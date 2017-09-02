Four members of a cartel arrested over alleged shooting attempt on a Nigerian man in Amsterdam

Garreth Chubb,30 (pictured) was one of the four men arrested by police on in a bar at Rembrandt Square after a Nigerian man claimed he was threatened with a fireman.
The man, who is not named had fled the bar and contacted police claiming he was the victim of an attempted shooting. One of the men, a 23-year-old from Inchicore, is an associate of Chubb. The other two are UK nationals aged 29 and 37.
A spokesman for the Dutch police said no time had been confirmed by the judiciary for when the hearing will take place.
The alleged firearm incident is said to have occurred at 8.45pm on Sunday, February 5th. During a search of the nearby Club Smokey, officers recovered three pistols and a silencer. One of the weapons was found hidden in a bin and the others under a seat.
It is understood the man, who has both Dutch and Nigerian citizenship, has since fled the country.
A spokesman for the Dutch police said no time had been confirmed by the judiciary for when the hearing will take place.
The alleged firearm incident is said to have occurred at 8.45pm on Sunday, February 5th. During a search of the nearby Club Smokey, officers recovered three pistols and a silencer. One of the weapons was found hidden in a bin and the others under a seat.
It is understood the man, who has both Dutch and Nigerian citizenship, has since fled the country.
No comments:
Post a Comment