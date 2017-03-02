Photo: Female fuel attendant in Kwara State found and returned lost N108,000 belonging to customer

"We all know that it is widespread in Nigeria that Service Station attendants are fraudulent and in fact, they have been subtly termed as "crooks". Well, I am proud to announce to you that Total Nigeria is not in that category!
It was yesterday 1st February 2017; a report came in that a customer returned to the Total service station Yakuba road Illorin Kware state, complaining that he had lost an envelope containing money. The customer did not go beyond the pump Island hence the search started and ended there but to no avail.
Later that day, an envelope was found containing N108,000 between the sand bucket and the fuel pump. The station immediately reported the issue on air through a radio station to contact the man as he had his name on the envelope with other documents. The man later came back to the station in tears, full of appreciation and gratitude and yes the cash was handed over to him.
It was so touching to know that the N108,000 was meant for the school fees/purchase of forms for three of another man's children and was given to him to execute. Thanks to our Heroic attendant, the money remained intact.
The Integrity and Gospel of good business ethics trickles down to the smallest bits of Total Nigeria Plc’s business operations. We are really proud of the discipline exhibited by our station staff Adeyeye Omolara (The Lady in Red) - she is our hero"
No comments:
Post a Comment