Photo: EFCC arrests car dealer for alleged forgery

His arrest followed an investigation on the real owners of the cars belonging to Fasakin Adeleke Paul (21), Ogundile Ademola James Olasunkanmi (23), Abudu Adeniyi Tayo (a.k.a) Kolawole Tajudeen) (20). Others are Ifeobu Ugochukwu (21) and Olusola Franklin Akusanmi (21), after their parents approached the court for a release of the cars recovered from them at the point of arrest and stating that they bought the cars for their children. Oluwafemi who is a car dealer, after he was approached by the parents of the suspects, with intent to hide the source of the cars, forged some receipts by changing the names of the initial owners of the cars to that of their parents.
It would be recalled that suspected internet fraudsters were arraigned by the Commission on Friday January 12, 2017 before Justice Abdu-Dogo of the Federal High Court, Akure on a 53-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, possession of fraudulent documents and forgery.
The cars includes a 2006, black Toyota highlander with registration number(Lagos) LND 112 EG, 2010 light- green Toyota Camry (Muscle) registration number (Lagos) AAA 850 EF. Other items recovered from the suspects includes; laptops, three Apple iphone6 and three Blackberry phones from them. Some implicating documents were also found and downloaded from their laptops.
Paul who go about with the name Tsunami Gang and Young Pablo Money alongside his co-travelers were arrested sometimes in July 2016 following series of intelligence gather by the operatives over their fraudulent activities. The suspected internet fraudsters allegedly swindled unsuspecting foreigners and others to the tune of Sixteen million naira (N16M) by engaging in internet scams and obtaining money under false pretences.
