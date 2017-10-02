Photo: EFCC arraigns two for N55million fraud

The accuse persons, however pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Justice Aderemi granted the accused bail in the sum of two hundred thousand Naira only with two sureties each in like sum.
The sureties must be civil servants working in Oyo State, not below grade level 10, and must have landed properties in Oyo State and depose to an affidavit of means. They are also to report every first Monday of each month at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office, in Kano pending the determination of the matter. One of the count reads:
“That you, Usman Liman and Sanusi Mohammed on or about January, 2013 at Ibadan within the Ibadan Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, stole and fraudulently converted 346 (Three Hundred and Forty Six) units of Qinqoi (QM125-4) Motorcycles valued at N48,440,000.00 (Forty Eight Million Four Hundred and Forty Naira) which you obtained from Rola Enterprises Limited, the Motorcycles meant for distribution on loan to members of Non-Academic Staff Union Multi-purpose Co-operative Society of Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau.”Usman and Mohammed’s journey to the dock followed a petition to the EFCC alleging that sometime in November 2012 the duo approached Rola Enterprise Limited, a company that deals in various brands of motorcycles and 3-wheelers, at Ibadan, that they needed 500 units of qinqoi (QM125-4) Motorcycles on credit for members of their Co-operative Society at the Federal College of Education, Technical, Gusau, Zamfara State.
The company informed the duo that for a supply of such magnitude, appropriate documentation was necessary. The duo allegedly presented forged documents to secure a deal and diverted the 346 motorcycles to their personal use.
Justice Aderemi adjourned the matter to March 27 and 28, 2017 for the commenceme
No comments:
Post a Comment