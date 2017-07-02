Photo: Court sentences Yahoo boy to two years imprisonment in Edo State

Amergor upon arraignment pleaded not guilty to the charge. After diligent prosecution by the EFCC, Justice P. I. Ajoku found Amegor guilty on he two count charge and consequently convicts and sentenced him to . two years imprisonment without an option of fine on each of the charge counts. The sentences are to run concurrently.
Amegor was arrested with some others suspected to be in internet fraud at No. 56 Siloko Road, Benin City, Edo State on 18th of January, 2013 by the men of JTF, 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin following intelligence report on their involvement in internet scams. Laptop computers and phones were recovered from their homes at the point of arrest and they were handed over to EFCC, for further investigation and possible prosecution. Meanwhile, the twenty others have been charged separately.
The count charge reads, “that you Amegor Ovenseri, on or about the 18th day of January, 2013, at Siluko road, Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court did with conspire with one Ede Amegor to commit felony to wit: obtaining by false pretence contrary to Section 8a of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and Punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”.
Count two of the charge reads:
“That you Amegor Ovenseri, on or about the 18th day of January, 2013, at Siluko road, Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court did possess a document containing false representation to wit: A letter of introduction as frederyk from England, which said representation you made in a bid to obtain by false pretence, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 and 8b of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and Punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”.Justice Ajoku after listening to the plea of leniency of the defence counsel and the convict promising to turn a new leaf, sentenced him to two years imprisonment on each of the counts.
