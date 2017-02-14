 Photo: Couples celebrate Valentine's Day somewhere in Nigeria in 1965 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Photo: Couples celebrate Valentine's Day somewhere in Nigeria in 1965

Lol...
OSINANL said...

LOL!

14 February 2017 at 14:17
osondu arinze said...

lol

14 February 2017 at 14:19
Blessing Pulife said...

Hahaha like seriously

14 February 2017 at 14:35
Anonymous said...

I do not think that is Nigeria Linda. That is a photo taken by a famous photographer in Mali. I saw it at a gallery at the Somerset house in London.

14 February 2017 at 14:35
Tcheeomzy said...

And the one wearing ''Bongo" had two babes for the val...i see

14 February 2017 at 14:37
Prof said...

People always wanna act like things like this started yesterday. Young people been wilding out since 1965 BC.

14 February 2017 at 14:38
yinka lekson said...

Happy Val day

14 February 2017 at 14:40
Anonymous said...

All I see is eggplant! *wink*
xxxx

14 February 2017 at 14:41
Bello Ajibola said...

These must be Igbos.

14 February 2017 at 14:49
dj banti said...

I see dis picture every year with a new date

14 February 2017 at 14:58
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

lol

14 February 2017 at 14:59
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

lol

14 February 2017 at 14:59

