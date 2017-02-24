Ahead of the planned anti-foreigner march expected to take place today Friday Feb. 24th, in South Africa, the Nigerian High Commission has advised its citizens to close down their businesses.More than 1,000 Memelodi residents are expected to march through the CBD to the Home Affairs head office in a demonstration against foreigners.
Friday, 24 February 2017
Photo: Ahead of anti-foreigner match today, Nigeria High Commission in South Africa advises citizens to halt business activities
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/24/2017 08:37:00 am
1 comment:
Jobless and lazy south africans dat can not work instead are envying other hardworking nationals.they better look for something useful to do with their lives.
