Photo: 8-year-old girl badly beaten by her guardian

According to a Facebook post published by Kriz Jeremiah said the 8-year-old girl identified simply as Babygirl was mercilessly beaten by her guardian on Monday night in Monrovia, Liberia.
''She was brought to Monrovia by her grand mother to live with a lady named Quena to attend school. This child is always doing domestic work from morning till night for this lady,
sadly for this child last night, she was badly beaten by Quena for using a neighbor's cooking bucket to fetch water and she is threatening to do even more to this child. I am calling on the Women and Children protection unit of the LNP to come to the rescue of this child. Please call this number if you want to help save this child's future. 00231888387804 This insident took place in the Bardnesville Kebbah community around the Duja Technical college.
