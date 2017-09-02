News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 9 February 2017
Peter PSquare under fire for telling Nigerians to stop blaming celebrities for Govt. issues
Peter Psquare took to his IG page to give his 2 Cents on Nigerians who constantly blame celebs for Nigerian issues instead of facing the Govt. He wrote: "celebs dis!... Celebs dat! Like seriously! Face the F**king Govt! We no thief the money way we dey enjoy, We work so hard for am! #EnoughIsEnough Blaming Celebrities over Government issues is that not insanity??? let's keep praying for our dear country that's all we need for now! #period #WakeUp Start calling me names na for your pocket Gnight". Nigerians came for him like he expected.. Read some comments after the cut..
