Pedestrians in Namibia who drink and walk face arrest

In a bid to crack down on accidents involving inebriated pedestrians, police in the Namibian capital, Windhoek they will breathalyse anyone involved in a collision with a vehicle, should the walker survive. Officials say people drink and then don't follow road safety rules on the street leading to accidents.
Police spokesperson Edmund Khoaseb told The Namibian that most accidents involving pedestrians happen at the weekend, particularly late at night when people are staggering home from the pub.
'Most of the time, the victims will be coming from bars and under the influence of alcohol, which makes it difficult for them to fully concentrate on the road,' he said. Namibia has a very high alcohol consumption rate and is only behind Gabon and South Africa in the southwestern Africa region.
According to the country's Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA), 147 pedestrians were killed and 832 were injured on Namibia's roads between January 1, 2016 and October 4, 2016. An astronomical figure considering Namibia's population of just two million.
The idea of breathalyzing pedestrians involved in accidents is also under consideration in South Africa's Western Cape. A statement from the Western Cape Government said:
'Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol often exhibit risky behaviour, like crossing streets dangerously, and sustain more severe injuries.'
No comments:
Post a Comment