PDP member claims Buhari's photos with Saraki, Dogara in London yesterday were from 2015

It's hilarious for anyone to think that Saraki will cover up for president Buhari but according to PDP member Babasola Kuti, the photos from
President Buhari's meeting with Saraki and
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in London
yesterday, were taken in 2015.
But then a photo from Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo's inauguration on January 7th
this year is showing in a 2015 collection...lol
10 comments:
Who doesn't know that theseveral people are fooling themselves instead of the masses, immediately I saw the damn pic I already know it was old pic from previous year lol
Lol, Nija is full of clowns, kikikikikikikikik
jus observing
Go to your profile and check your pictures on mobile uploads or any albums... The date there is when that folder was open and not when all those pictures were uploaded.... I saw that post on someone wall around 4am this morning and he checked and removed it... Don't tell me all those pictures were taken in 2015 Jan..Even chibok girl met Buhari the same he's UK and same day Ghana President was swore into office...
MTCHEWWWWWWW... EVERYBODY KNOWS THEIR PROPAGANDA
You are obviously a mumu with no brains. People like you are very gullible and fully immersed in your pathetic stupidity. So you believe that Saraki and Dogara are fooling Nigerians, abi? Mr Man, you better go and borrow your self some sense. People like you are the idiots that the useless PDP apologists use to cause confusion in this country.
APC what are dey hiding
Stupid camera man ... nobody will call you... you can jam talk for africa
APC what are dey hiding
Do you know this is falsehood? Why are Nigerians like this. Why are we so gullible?What this Babasola Kuti liar wants us to believe is that the picture of this 2017 visit was in 2015. Now analyse this: the date on his screenshot is January 3 2015. 2015 elections had not even held as at that date. Not to talk of Buhari being President or Saraki and Dogara being leaders of NASS!
