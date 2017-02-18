PDP Govs Forum rejects Appeal Court judgment on reinstatement of Sheriff, set to head to Supreme court

Addressing news men in Abuja today, the Chairman of the Forum who is also the Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose hinted that the Party would be heading for the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment Fayose while describing the Judgment as action against the will of the people said "If the people truly symbolizes what a party is, then the machinations of our detractors and the anti-democratic organs will not prevail at last. We commend the minority judgment of the lower court and we believe the truth will prevail.
Thank God we have another opportunity to seek justice at the Supreme Court, which I believe will not be delayed or denied. The party will appeal the judgement as we believe in the ability of the judiciary to do justice, however we plead with our members ,leaders and supporters to calm down as we keep hope alive. If this is a price to pay, to keep our democracy alive and opposition strengthened, we are prepared to go the whole hug. The party organs will meet shortly to take concrete steps and decisions on the way forward", he said.
