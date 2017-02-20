PayPorte donates millions of naira and food items to orphans in partnership With Miyonse

The event, which took place in Lagos and tagged “PayPorte Feast of Love” fed over 300 orphans and showered many gift items to the various orphanage homes.
Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, PayPorte, Bassey Eyo, said the initiative was in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility in affecting the quality of lives in its community through strategic partnerships.
“We felt the need to show love to the most deserving members of our community as part of Valentine celebration. We believe they deserve more care and attention, especially as the nation is faced with recession”. He said.
"We hope our collaboration with Chef Miyonse will make a little impact in the lives of orphans. So, rather than spend time in a cozy and relaxing place for the Valentine season, we sought a more strategic way of sharing love and there is no other place most touching than with these orphans who deserve our care and love. We believe that this on-going partnership with Chef Miyonse will deliver tangible benefits and impacts in the lives of the orphans and the orphanage homes," Bassey, added.The Head, Strategy and Planning PayPorte, Irene Kayoma, said, “We believe in affecting lives positively and giving back to the society. We chose the under privileged in our society because they need more love and care than ever”.
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Miyonse, said, the gesture was motivated by the great support shown him by Nigerians during his 2 weeks stay in the Big Brother Naija house.
“After my eviction, I became aware of the boundless love and support which I received. As a professional Chef, I felt the need to return the love. Therefore, I felt the best way to give back this unmerited love was to share and spend time using my talent as a Chef to make impacts in the lives of the orphans. I am grateful to PayPorte for helping me achieve this dream, through sponsorship, volunteering and logistics. Miyonse, said.This PayPorte Feast of Love partnership with Chef Miyonse is one of various supports extended to contestants of the BBNaija Television show during and after their evictions from the house by the online store.
