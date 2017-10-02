 Pay your electricity bill for free with Tingg | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 10 February 2017

Pay your electricity bill for free with Tingg

Ever had that moment when you are in the middle of something important like finishing a project, ironing your cloth for an important meeting, watching the premier league, writing that 10millon naira proposal and suddenly NEPA! Your electricity is out because you have been so busy and forgot to pay your bills?


That time is over! You can now pay your electricity bills for free at the comfort of your home or on the go with Tingg in just 3 easy steps.

All you have to do is follow this link -->http://bit.ly/2jMPPNU
Choose your service provider and amount
Impute your card details and click Pay
Voila!! You are done. Yes, it is that simple.

You can also pay for your cable subscription, buy airtime, transfer money to your loved ones who don’t have access to a bank account using their mobile number and even start a business, all with Tingg.

To know more visit www.tingg.com.ng.

Tingg.com.ng is Inspired by Cellulant, 2016 winner of the African FinTech awards.  A company dedicated to revolutionizing the way you pay.

