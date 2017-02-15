Paul Pogba shows off new handshake dance with his mom as he prepares to face brother Florentin in Europa League (Video)

The World's most expensive player took to his Twitter page to show off a new handshake dance with his mom, Yeo as he prepares to battle brother on the football pitch. The Manchester United and France International star will be facing his brother Florentin, who plays for French side Saint- Etienne, in the Europa League on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Hopefully, if he gets to score against his brother's team, we might get to see a jubilation with his new handshake dance on the pitch. See the video of him and his mom testing the handshake dance after the cut....
No comments:
Post a Comment