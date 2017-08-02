Patoranking to set the stage on fire this valentine!!!…As Hard Rock Cafe Lagos presents “Let Love Rock You”

Rock the valentine season better than the last as Patoranking will be thrilling you and your partner to some of his hit jams all through the night at the “Let Love Rock You” concert.
What better way to spend the Saturday before Valentine swaying to love beats in the arms of your partner?
LET LOVE ROCK YOU this season at Patoranking’s Valentine special; don’t just imagine it, experience it! Live at Hard Rock Cafe.
Date: Saturday, February 11th, 2016.
Time: 8pm prompt
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Water corporation road, Landmark village Oniru
Tickets are already selling at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos, ariiyatickets.com, Slot Lekki, and Ebaeno supermarket.
For table bookings and reservations please call 09081988888
Let Love Rock You this season!!!
3 comments:
makin sense
